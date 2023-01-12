UrduPoint.com

US Home Mortgage Rates Fall Most Since December As Inflation Slows - Freddie Mac Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 11:39 PM

US Home Mortgage Rates Fall Most Since December as Inflation Slows - Freddie Mac Agency

US home mortgage rates have fallen their most since December amid a continuous tumble in inflation after interest rate hikes imposed by the Federal Reserve, Freddie Mac, the agency overseeing lending for home buyers said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) US home mortgage rates have fallen their most since December amid a continuous tumble in inflation after interest rate hikes imposed by the Federal Reserve, Freddie Mac, the agency overseeing lending for home buyers said on Thursday,

The average for a 30-year, fixed loan for a home the benchmark for mortgages in the United States, had slid to 6.33% from 6.48% a week ago, Freddie Mac said in a statement.

"While mortgage rates have resumed their decline, the market remains hypersensitive to rate movements, with purchase demand experiencing large swings relative to small changes in rates," Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, said in the statement. "Over the last few weeks, latent demand has been on display with buyers jumping in and out of the market as rates move."

The latest slide in mortgage rates came as the US Consumer Price Index, or CPI, report for December came in at the lows forecast by economists, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep to smaller rate hikes this year that would assist home buyers, after last year's aggressive increases that drove many buyers away.

Inflation, as indicated by the CPI, rose by 6.

5% in the 12 months to December, the Labor Department said Thursday. It was the slowest annual advance for the CPI since October 2021.

The CPI hit a 40-year high in June when it grew at an annual rate of 9.1%, versus the Fed's inflation target of just 2% per annum. In a bid to control surging prices, the central bank added 425 basis points to interest rates since March via seven rate hikes. Prior to that, interest rates peaked at just 25 basis points, as the central bank slashed them to nearly zero after the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. The Fed, which executed four back-to-back jumbo rate hikes of 75 basis points from June through November, imposed� a more modest 50-basis point increase in December.

New home sales plummeted 11% in September, reversing the large gain in the prior month, as spiraling lending rates choked off prospective buyers.

Until their recent decline, US home prices jumped almost 40% over the past two years. Price hikes and previous rate hikes by the Fed had pushed up the cost of US home ownership to the highest in a generation, putting purchases out of reach for a growing number of prospective buyers, particularly first-timers.

Related Topics

Loan Bank Price United States March June September October November December 2020 Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

US inflation hits slowest pace in over a year amid ..

US inflation hits slowest pace in over a year amid hopes of less hawkish Fed

2 minutes ago
 'Confident' Kuldeep helps India beat Sri Lanka to ..

'Confident' Kuldeep helps India beat Sri Lanka to clinch ODI series

2 minutes ago
 UAE names oil chief to head COP28 climate talks

UAE names oil chief to head COP28 climate talks

35 seconds ago
 2022 one of the warmest year on record: UN weather ..

2022 one of the warmest year on record: UN weather agency

2 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price at $78.23 Wednesday

OPEC daily basket price at $78.23 Wednesday

10 minutes ago
 UN confirms 2022 among eight hottest years on reco ..

UN confirms 2022 among eight hottest years on record

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.