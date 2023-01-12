US Home Mortgage Rates Fall Most Since December as Inflation Slows - Freddie Mac Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US home mortgage rates have fallen their most since December amid a continuous tumble in inflation after interest rate hikes imposed by the Federal Reserve, Freddie Mac, the agency overseeing lending for home buyers said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) US home mortgage rates have fallen their most since December amid a continuous tumble in inflation after interest rate hikes imposed by the Federal Reserve, Freddie Mac, the agency overseeing lending for home buyers said on Thursday,

The average for a 30-year, fixed loan for a home the benchmark for mortgages in the United States, had slid to 6.33% from 6.48% a week ago, Freddie Mac said in a statement.

"While mortgage rates have resumed their decline, the market remains hypersensitive to rate movements, with purchase demand experiencing large swings relative to small changes in rates," Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, said in the statement. "Over the last few weeks, latent demand has been on display with buyers jumping in and out of the market as rates move."

The latest slide in mortgage rates came as the US Consumer Price Index, or CPI, report for December came in at the lows forecast by economists, bolstering expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep to smaller rate hikes this year that would assist home buyers, after last year's aggressive increases that drove many buyers away.

Inflation, as indicated by the CPI, rose by 6.

5% in the 12 months to December, the Labor Department said Thursday. It was the slowest annual advance for the CPI since October 2021.

The CPI hit a 40-year high in June when it grew at an annual rate of 9.1%, versus the Fed's inflation target of just 2% per annum. In a bid to control surging prices, the central bank added 425 basis points to interest rates since March via seven rate hikes. Prior to that, interest rates peaked at just 25 basis points, as the central bank slashed them to nearly zero after the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. The Fed, which executed four back-to-back jumbo rate hikes of 75 basis points from June through November, imposed� a more modest 50-basis point increase in December.

New home sales plummeted 11% in September, reversing the large gain in the prior month, as spiraling lending rates choked off prospective buyers.

Until their recent decline, US home prices jumped almost 40% over the past two years. Price hikes and previous rate hikes by the Fed had pushed up the cost of US home ownership to the highest in a generation, putting purchases out of reach for a growing number of prospective buyers, particularly first-timers.