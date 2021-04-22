UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Home Prices Reach Record Highs In March - National Association Of Realtors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:19 PM

US Home Prices Reach Record Highs in March - National Association of Realtors

Existing homes in the United States were offered at record high prices of $330,000 and above each in March, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Existing homes in the United States were offered at record high prices of $330,000 and above each in March, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Thursday.

"The median existing-home sales price in March rose by a record-breaking annual pace of 17.2 percent to a historic high of $329,100, with all regions posting double-digit price gains," NAR said in a statement. "The median existing-single-family home sales price jumped 18.4 percent to $334,500, both historic highs."

NAR said sales were up 12.3 percent year-on-year to reach 6.01 million units in March, though on a monthly basis, they declined 3.7 percent from February.

"Consumers are facing much higher home prices, rising mortgage rates, and falling affordability, however, buyers are still actively in the market," NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said. "The sales for March would have been measurably higher, had there been more inventory.

Days-on-market are swift, multiple offers are prevalent, and buyer confidence is rising."

According to the NAR data, properties typically remained on the market for 18 days in March, down from 20 days in February and from 29 days in March 2020. Eighty-three percent of the homes sold in March 2021 were on the market for less than a month.

Yun said mortgage rates have increased but were still at favorable levels and the economic outlook was promising.

"At least half of the adult population has received a COVID-19 vaccination, according to reports, and recent housing starts and job creation data show encouraging dynamics of more supply and strong demand in the housing sector," he added.

The existing home sales numbers follow last week's positive homebuilding data, which, according to the Commerce Department, grew by 19 percent more in March than February and 37 percent higher from a year ago.

Related Topics

Job Lawrence Price United States February March 2020 Market Commerce All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

Gandapur, Shehryar Afridi grieve over Quetta blast ..

2 minutes ago

Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar meets CM Buzdar

2 minutes ago

Paris Sees No Need for 'Normandy' Summit Yet - Amb ..

3 minutes ago

Bacha Khan Dastarkhawan to start from Apr 23 (Frid ..

3 minutes ago

US stocks dip amid latest jitters over Covid-19

3 minutes ago

CDA carries out beautification work at Argentina P ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.