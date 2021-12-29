US Home Prices up 19% in Year to October - S&P Dow Jones Indices

US home prices rose just over 19% in the year to October despite moving a notch lower from September, the S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) said on Tuesday as it released its latest housing price index

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) US home prices rose just over 19% in the year to October despite moving a notch lower from September, the S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) said on Tuesday as it released its latest housing price index.

"In October 2021, US home prices moved substantially higher, but at a decelerating rate," S&P DJI Managing Director Craig Lazzara in a news release. "The National Composite Index rose 19.1% from year-ago levels, and the 10- and 20-City Composites gained 17.1% and 18.

4%, respectively. In all three cases, October's gains were below September's, and September's gains were below August's."

October's 19.1% gain in the National Composite was the fourth-highest reading in 34 years of S&P DJI data, Lazzara added.

The selling price for a new residence in the United States hit record highs above $416,000 in November, according to Commerce Department data that showed no let up in the rise of home prices as inflation in the world's largest economy grew at its fastest pace in four decades.