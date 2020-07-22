UrduPoint.com
US Home Sales Up By Record 21% After 3-Month Slide - National Association Of Realtors

Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Home ownership in the United States jumped by a monthly record of nearly 21 percent in June, the first increase in three months, as more people turned out to buy houses on the market amid signs of recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic, the National Association of Realtors said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Existing-home sales rebounded at a record pace in June, showing strong signs of a market turnaround after three straight months of sales declines caused by the ongoing pandemic," the statement said, reporting a 20.7 percent increase in transactions for single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops.

The National Association of Realtors said sales in June grew by a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 4.72 million. Economists had forecast a slightly higher growth of 4.

78 million.

First-time buyers were responsible for 35 percent of last month's sales, a notch higher than the 34 percent in May.

But individual investors or second-home buyers, who account for many cash sales, purchased only 9 percent of homes in June, down from 14 percent in May.

In the final tally, last month's sales were still down 11.3 percent from the 5.32 million existing homes sold in June 2019. That showed the housing sector, the cornerstone of the US economy, was not out of the woods yet from the effects of the pandemic.

The US economy shrank 5 percent in the first three months of 2020 for its sharpest decline since the Great Recession of 2008, as most of the 50 states in the country went into lockdown to stem the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

