US Homebuilding Took A Pause In October

Wed 17th November 2021

American construction firms slowed the pace of new homebuilding in October, government data said Wednesday, even as real estate prices remain high amid a supply shortage

Housing builds started last month dropped 0.7 percent to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.52 million units, the Commerce Department reported, which was less than forecast and the second consecutive monthly drop.

Single-family homes led the slowdown with a 3.

9 percent decline, while construction started on multi-unit buildings increased by 6.8 percent, the report said.

The US housing market has been booming throughout the pandemic, as low mortgage rates and the disruptions to daily life caused by the coronavirus have spurred people to move.

Builders have struggled to keep up with rising demand which has caused real estate prices to hit record highs, especially amid the supply chain snarls and shortage of workers they, like many industries, are facing.

