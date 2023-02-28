UrduPoint.com

US Homeland At Risk From Kinetic, Cyber Attacks In Any War With China - Army Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The US homeland would be at risk from both direct kinetic attacks and cyber disruptions in the event of any full-scale conflict with China over Taiwan, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth told a meeting at the American Enterprise Institute on Monday.

"If we got into a major war with China, the US... The US Army, I have no doubt homeland would be at risk as well whether with kinetic attacks or cyber attacks," Wormuth said. "They are going to go after the role of the US public. They are going to try and erode support for the conflict."

In the event of a full-scale war with China, the US Army would also be called upon to play a significant role in maintaining order domestically as well as combat operations in the Indo-Pacific region, Wormuth said.

"I think the Army will play a role at home. ...The US Army, I have no doubt would be put on alert to provide support for civil authorities," she said

Wormuth recalled that during crises in the 1950s, then President Dwight Eisenhower said he would be impeached for sending more forces overseas if they were required to maintain law and order after, for example, a nuclear attack on a US city.

