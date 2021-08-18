US Homeland Secretary Discusses Afghan Relocation Efforts With 5 Eyes Counterparts - DHS

US Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas discussed Afghan relocation efforts with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) US Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas discussed Afghan relocation efforts with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N.

Mayorkas participated in a call with Five Eyes counterparts from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan," DHS said in a press release. "Secretary Mayorkas and the Ministers discussed efforts to facilitate the relocation of our citizens and their families, Afghan nationals who have worked for and on behalf of the United States and our allies, and other eligible vulnerable Afghans."