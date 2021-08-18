UrduPoint.com

US Homeland Secretary Discusses Afghan Relocation Efforts With 5 Eyes Counterparts - DHS

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:29 PM

US Homeland Secretary Discusses Afghan Relocation Efforts With 5 Eyes Counterparts - DHS

US Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas discussed Afghan relocation efforts with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) US Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas discussed Afghan relocation efforts with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N.

Mayorkas participated in a call with Five Eyes counterparts from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan," DHS said in a press release. "Secretary Mayorkas and the Ministers discussed efforts to facilitate the relocation of our citizens and their families, Afghan nationals who have worked for and on behalf of the United States and our allies, and other eligible vulnerable Afghans."

Related Topics

Afghanistan Australia Canada United Kingdom United States From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Blinken Speaks with Canadian Counterpart About Afg ..

Blinken Speaks with Canadian Counterpart About Afghanistan Evacuation - State De ..

1 minute ago
 9th Muharram processions concluded peacefully in Q ..

9th Muharram processions concluded peacefully in Quetta

1 minute ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago
 German Energy Giants Partner Up for Pilot Hydrogen ..

German Energy Giants Partner Up for Pilot Hydrogen Project

1 minute ago
 First Dutch Group Airlifted From Kabul - Acting Fo ..

First Dutch Group Airlifted From Kabul - Acting Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago
 CM's message on Youm-e-Ashura

CM's message on Youm-e-Ashura

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.