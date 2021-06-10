UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Homeland Secretary Mayorkas To Visit Mexico On June 14-15 - DHS

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

US Homeland Secretary Mayorkas to Visit Mexico on June 14-15 - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) US Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will visit Mexico next week for talks on areas of mutual interest, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Thursday.

"On Monday, June 14, 2021 and Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N.

Mayorkas will travel to Mexico to meet with counterparts in the Government of Mexico on areas of mutual interest. This will be Secretary Mayorkas's first international trip since being confirmed in February," the department said.

Related Topics

Visit Mexico February June Government

Recent Stories

Typhoid awareness seminar attended largely in Chin ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 10 ..

2 minutes ago

Plan for mass vaccination campaign finalized

2 minutes ago

Punjab University extends online admission date

2 minutes ago

Creation of Russian Navy's Logistics Support Cente ..

2 minutes ago

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-1 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.