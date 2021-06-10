US Homeland Secretary Mayorkas to Visit Mexico on June 14-15 - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) US Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will visit Mexico next week for talks on areas of mutual interest, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Thursday.

"On Monday, June 14, 2021 and Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N.

Mayorkas will travel to Mexico to meet with counterparts in the Government of Mexico on areas of mutual interest. This will be Secretary Mayorkas's first international trip since being confirmed in February," the department said.