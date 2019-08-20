US Homeland Secretary to Visit Panama for Talks on Security, Migration - DHS

Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan will travel to Panama this week to meet with President Lorentino Cortizo and ministers of Central American countries for talks on security and migration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan will travel to Panama this week to meet with President Lorentino Cortizo and ministers of Central American countries for talks on security and migration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan will travel to Panama City, Panama to participate in a Meeting of Central American Ministers of Security and to meet with Panamanian President Lorentino Cortizo," the release said, adding that the meeting would focus on regional cooperation to combat irregular migration.

After arriving on Wednesday, McAleenan will meet with DHS personnel in the region and tour the Panama Canal, according to the press release.

On Thursday, McAleenan will attend a meeting of Central American ministers that will address "efforts to collaborate on regional safety and security."

Later the same day, he will meet with Panamanian President Laurentio Cortizo and Foreign Minister Alejandro Ferrer to discuss regional cooperation on combating irregular migration, the release said.

On Friday, McAleenan will join DHS personnel on an operational tour of the Panamanian border, according to the release.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.