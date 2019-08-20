UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Homeland Secretary To Visit Panama For Talks On Security, Migration - DHS

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:55 PM

US Homeland Secretary to Visit Panama for Talks on Security, Migration - DHS

Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan will travel to Panama this week to meet with President Lorentino Cortizo and ministers of Central American countries for talks on security and migration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan will travel to Panama this week to meet with President Lorentino Cortizo and ministers of Central American countries for talks on security and migration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan will travel to Panama City, Panama to participate in a Meeting of Central American Ministers of Security and to meet with Panamanian President Lorentino Cortizo," the release said, adding that the meeting would focus on regional cooperation to combat irregular migration.

After arriving on Wednesday, McAleenan will meet with DHS personnel in the region and tour the Panama Canal, according to the press release.

On Thursday, McAleenan will attend a meeting of Central American ministers that will address "efforts to collaborate on regional safety and security."

Later the same day, he will meet with Panamanian President Laurentio Cortizo and Foreign Minister Alejandro Ferrer to discuss regional cooperation on combating irregular migration, the release said.

On Friday, McAleenan will join DHS personnel on an operational tour of the Panamanian border, according to the release.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.

Related Topics

Trump Panama City Same Panama United States Mexico February Border From

Recent Stories

Sindh government to set up complaint cell against ..

22 seconds ago

Turkey to Prevent US From Turning Safe Zone in Nor ..

24 seconds ago

Violence in Aden Risks Spilling Over to Other Part ..

26 seconds ago

Bodies recovered near Greek island after chopper c ..

29 seconds ago

Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Kashmir Cros ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistani, French Foreign Ministers Discuss Kashmi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.