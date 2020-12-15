US Homeland Security Acknowledges Cyber Breaches Across Federal Govt - Assistant Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is looking into cyber breaches that have occurred across the Federal government, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Alexei Woltornist said in a statement on Monday.

"The Department of Homeland Security is aware of cyber breaches across the federal government and working closely with our partners in the public and private sector on the federal response," Woltornist said.