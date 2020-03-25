US Homeland Security Biodefense Center Researching Secrets of Covid-19 - Statement

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the US national defense center for biological warfare are both researching the coronavirus, Covid-19, the US government announced in a news release on Wednesday.

"The DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is conducting ongoing research that will help scientists better understand the coronavirus," the statement said. "This work is being done at the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center (NBACC) laboratory," the release said.

The research is being carried out in cooperation with the DHS Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, the release added.

"With this critical research, we are advancing the country's top priority in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. This will help us understand many of the factors that influence the persistence of the virus on surfaces or in the air," senior DHS official William Bryan said.

As results become available, NBACC will provide updates on their findings to DHS and response agencies, especially those that may immediately impact efforts to mitigate transmission, the release said.

