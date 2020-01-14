UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Homeland Security Chief, Guatemalan President-Elect Discuss Illegal Migration - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

US Homeland Security Chief, Guatemalan President-Elect Discuss Illegal Migration - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf met with Guatemala's President-elect Alejandro Giammattei to discuss efforts to stop illegal migration and improve border security in both countries, the US Embassy in Guatemala said in a statement on Tuesday.

"[Secretary Wolf] and President-elect Dr.

Giammattei discussed how to continue the strong relationship to stop illegal migration and improve border security in Guatemala and the United States," the statement said.

The US embassy also said the International Development Finance Corporation will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Guatemalan government on Thursday to stimulate $1 billion in the private sector and create jobs in the country.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who led the US delegation in Guatemala for the meeting with Giammattei, expressed Washington's commitment to a strong bilateral relationship.

Related Topics

Washington Guatemala Chad United States Border Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Slovenian FM

51 minutes ago

JPMorgan Chase, Citi surge on Q4 profits; Wells Fa ..

3 minutes ago

US House Democrats to Look Into Reports of Russia ..

3 minutes ago

'Surviving was a miracle': Iran's missile attack o ..

3 minutes ago

Three killed in firing in Peshawar

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.