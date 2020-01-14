US Homeland Security Chief, Guatemalan President-Elect Discuss Illegal Migration - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf met with Guatemala's President-elect Alejandro Giammattei to discuss efforts to stop illegal migration and improve border security in both countries, the US Embassy in Guatemala said in a statement on Tuesday.

"[Secretary Wolf] and President-elect Dr.

Giammattei discussed how to continue the strong relationship to stop illegal migration and improve border security in Guatemala and the United States," the statement said.

The US embassy also said the International Development Finance Corporation will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Guatemalan government on Thursday to stimulate $1 billion in the private sector and create jobs in the country.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who led the US delegation in Guatemala for the meeting with Giammattei, expressed Washington's commitment to a strong bilateral relationship.