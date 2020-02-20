UrduPoint.com
US Homeland Security Chief Joins Honduras Ministerial Conference On Migration, Crime

Thu 20th February 2020 | 02:30 AM

US Homeland Security Chief Joins Honduras Ministerial Conference on Migration, Crime

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf departed Washington for a regional security conference in Honduras where Central American ministers plan to discuss irregular migration, border security and transnational crime, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release.

"The group will plan further progress on the agreements signed in 2019 and consider initiatives, with a focus on creating an environment that leads to greater opportunity and prosperity for people closer to home, instead of undertaking a long, dangerous, and expensive journey to the US," the release said on Wednesday.

Officials will also seek to coordinate efforts targeting human smuggling and trafficking organizations operating in the region, the release added.

Ministers from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Panama are slated to participate, according to the release.

