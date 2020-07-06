US Homeland Security Chief Says About 700 People in Portland Attacked Police Over Weekend

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf in an interview on Monday said more than 700 individuals attacked law enforcement officers in the city of Portland over the weekend.

"What we saw in Portland over the weekend is also very, very disturbing," Wolf told Fox news. "We had about 700 to 750 individuals targeting and assaulting law enforcement there in Portland."

The Portland police department said 13 individuals were arrested after US Independence Day (July 4th) demonstrations turned violent.

In a statement via Twitter, Wolf said the Homeland Security Department will work with the Justice Department to prosecute the individuals to the fullest extent of the law.

The city police declared the protests a riot twice during the Independence Day weekend in Portland. Saturday was the 38th straight day of protests in the city since George Floyd, a 46-year old black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis. In June, several people were injured in Portland when a vehicle struck a crowd of demonstrators.