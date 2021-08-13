US Homeland Security Chief Says Crisis on Southern Border 'Unsustainable' - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials that the crisis on the US border with Mexico is unsustainable, according to leaked audio obtained by Fox news on Friday.

"A couple of days ago I was down in Mexico, and I said look, you know, if, if our borders are the first line of defense, we're going to lose and this is unsustainable," Mayorkas said. "We can't continue like this, our people in the field can't continue and our system isn't build for it.

On Thursday, Mayorkas made the remarks during a visit to the US border with Mexico in Texas. He announced that more than 212,000 illegal migrants were apprehended at the border in July, setting another monthly record.

Illegal crossings on the US southern border have hit a 20-year high under President Joe Biden. Since October, more than 1.3 million illegal migrants have been apprehended on the US southern border.