UrduPoint.com

US Homeland Security Chief Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Homeland Security Chief Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for COVID-19 and will work from home per health guidelines, spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said on Tuesday.

"Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols. Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway," Espinosa wrote on Twitter.

Mayorkas was scheduled to join US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his trip to Colombia to discuss various issues, including irregular migration and narcotics trafficking, but will no longer be travelling due to the positive test.

The homeland security chief, who was fully vaccinated, represents another so-called "breakthrough" case among high-ranking government officials such as state Department spokesperson Ned price, who recently recovered from a bout of COVID-19.

Mayorkas had contact with President Joe Biden just days ago at the 40th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Saturday.

