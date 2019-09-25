US Homeland Security Chief to Press Central American Officials on Migration at UN - DHS

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan will meet with Latin American officials in New York on Wednesday to continue pressing them to halt waves of migrants crossing the US border, the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release

McAleenan will "meet with international partners from Honduras and El Salvador to discuss further collaboration in confronting irregular migration and combating transnational criminal organizations," the release said.

The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

In recent months, McAleenan has forged partnerships with Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to disrupt human and drug smuggling operations and address the crisis at the US-Mexico border, the release said.

More than 500,000 migrants illegally crossed the border in the first six months of 2019.

In August and September, however, border crossings had slowed to nearly 50 percent of levels earlier this year, according to US and Mexican officials.