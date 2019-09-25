UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Homeland Security Chief To Press Central American Officials On Migration At UN - DHS

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:31 PM

US Homeland Security Chief to Press Central American Officials on Migration at UN - DHS

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan will meet with Latin American officials in New York on Wednesday to continue pressing them to halt waves of migrants crossing the US border, the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan will meet with Latin American officials in New York on Wednesday to continue pressing them to halt waves of migrants crossing the US border, the Department of Homeland Security said in a press release.

McAleenan will "meet with international partners from Honduras and El Salvador to discuss further collaboration in confronting irregular migration and combating transnational criminal organizations," the release said.

The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

In recent months, McAleenan has forged partnerships with Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to disrupt human and drug smuggling operations and address the crisis at the US-Mexico border, the release said.

More than 500,000 migrants illegally crossed the border in the first six months of 2019.

In August and September, however, border crossings had slowed to nearly 50 percent of levels earlier this year, according to US and Mexican officials.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Guatemala New York El Salvador Mexico Honduras August September Border Criminals 2019 From

Recent Stories

Home Economics University holds autism awareness s ..

17 minutes ago

Levies, Khasadar forces to be merged into KP Polic ..

3 minutes ago

DG NAB KP to hear public complaints

3 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh explores cultural cooperation with ..

35 minutes ago

UAE to pass Federal Law on climate to mainstream a ..

35 minutes ago

UK Gov't to Resubmit to Parliament Proposal to Hol ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.