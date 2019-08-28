UrduPoint.com
US Homeland Security Chief Visits El Salvador To Address Migration Crisis - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:42 PM

US Homeland Security Chief Visits El Salvador to Address Migration Crisis - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan arrived in El Salvador for talks with government officials, business leaders and human rights groups to ease the migration crisis on the southern US Border, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, the acting secretary will participate in the second Bilateral Migration Task Force meeting," the release said. "Before departing on Friday, he will meet with Salvadoran business leaders from throughout the country who are working to build investment in El Salvador's tourism sector.

"

In Honduras on Tuesday, McAleenan and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez agreed to boost cooperation on security and controlling US-bound migrants.

The United States expects the arrival of more than 1 million migrants from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, many of whom are fleeing harsh conditions in their respective countries.

