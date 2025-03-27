Open Menu

US Homeland Security Chief Visits Salvadoran Jail Holding Deported Venezuelans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 10:30 AM

US homeland security chief visits Salvadoran jail holding deported Venezuelans

San Salvador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) US President Donald Trump's homeland security chief visited El Salvador on Wednesday for talks on migrant deportations and to see a mega-prison housing Venezuelans expelled by his administration.

Relatives and Caracas say the 238 deported Venezuelans are innocent migrants, but Washington accuses them of belonging to the Tren de Aragua criminal gang, which it has designated a "terrorist" organization.

The deportations "sent a message to the world that America is no longer a safe haven for violent criminals," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on social media before her visit.

She welcomed the opportunity to see for herself "the detention center where the worst-of-the-worst criminals are housed," on the first stop of a regional tour that will also include Colombia and Mexico.

Noem said she would meet Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to discuss how the United States "can increase the number of deportation flights and removals of violent criminals from the US.

"

Trump invoked rarely used US wartime legislation to fly the Venezuelans to El Salvador on March 16, without the migrants being afforded any kind of court hearing.

The deportations took place despite a US Federal judge granting a temporary suspension of the expulsion order, and the men were taken in chains, their heads freshly shorn, to El Salvador's maximum security "Terrorism Confinement Center" (CECOT).

On Monday, a law firm hired by Caracas filed a habeas corpus petition, demanding justification be provided for the migrants' continued detention.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the motion seeks the release of countrymen he described as having been kidnapped.

According to the White House, Washington paid the Bukele administration around $6 million for the detention of the deportees.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..

9 hours ago
 UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Sa ..

UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE Nati ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee

11 hours ago
 Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains u ..

Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana

11 hours ago
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

11 hours ago
 Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airs ..

Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes

11 hours ago
 French household confidence sees slight decline am ..

French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spendi ..

11 hours ago
 UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus ..

UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups

11 hours ago
 UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Educa ..

UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Education Foundation to empower nex ..

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day ..

Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations

12 hours ago

More Stories From World