US Homeland Security Department Announces Re-Establishment of Dialogue With India

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has held talks with India's Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, agreeing to strengthen partnership and relaunch dialogue, the US Department of Homeland Security informs.

"Secretary Mayorkas and Ambassador Sandhu agreed to re-establish the U.S.-India Homeland Security Dialogue and to discuss important issues such as cybersecurity, emerging technology and addressing violent extremism," the department said in a Tuesday statement.

According to the release, during their Monday talks, Mayorkas and Sandhu highlighted the "positive engagement" under the administration of US President Joe Biden, such as cooperation on COVID-19, climate and cybersecurity.

"Secretary Mayorkas and Ambassador Sandhu also recognized the important contributions of students and entrepreneurs that have made both countries stronger," the US Department of Homeland Security said.

The first India-US Homeland Security Dialogue was held in May, 2011. It was followed by more talks in Washington DC in 2013, however, the dialogue was discontinued under former US President Donald Trump. Last year, during talks between foreign and defense ministers, India and the US welcomed efforts to reinvigorate the dialogue between the US Department of Homeland Security and India's Ministry of Home Affairs.