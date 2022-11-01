US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big Tech to Censor Disputed Info - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Officials with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are engaged with big tech platforms to censor information they consider inaccurate, The Intercept reported on Monday, citing court documents and government reports.

DHS plans to target "inaccurate" information about stories including the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, racial justice and US support for Ukraine, a draft copy of DHS's Quadrennial Homeland Security Review reportedly said.

The report comes amid a lawsuit by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt over alleged collusion between top Biden administration officials and big tech companies to censor certain stories.

Earlier this month, a US Federal court granted Schmitt's request to depose several officials, including presidential medical adviser Anthony Fauci and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The lawsuit cites alleged suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 presidential election, the COVID-18 "lab leak" theory and concerns about election integrity as examples of the Biden administration colluding with or coercing social media companies to censor speech they do not favor.