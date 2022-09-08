UrduPoint.com

US Homeland Security Department Unwinds Trump-Era 'Public Charge' Rule For Migrants

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 10:49 PM

US Homeland Security Department Unwinds Trump-Era 'Public Charge' Rule for Migrants

The US Department of Homeland Security has finalized a rule to roll back a policy set by former President Donald Trump limiting immigration benefits, the department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022)

"The rule restores the historical understanding of a 'public charge' that had been in place for decades, until the prior Administration began to consider supplemental public health benefits such as Medicaid and nutritional assistance as part of the public charge inadmissibility determination. The rule announced today speaks to the Biden Administration's commitment to restoring faith in our legal immigration system," the statement said.

According to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, the move ensures fair and humane treatment of legal immigrants.

"Consistent with America's bedrock values, we will not penalize individuals for choosing to access the health benefits and other supplemental government services available to them," Mayorkas said.

The final statement will be effective on December 23, 2022, and will be published in the Federal Register on September 9, 2022.

The Trump rule called for denying permanent residency status to immigrants who are likely to use public benefits such as food stamps, Medicaid, and housing vouchers.

