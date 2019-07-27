US Homeland Security Department Urged to Release Facial Recognition Data Report - Senators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) must release to Congress a report on its use of biometric identification technology that was required by law to be revealed more than three weeks ago, US Senators Edward Markey and Mike Lee wrote in a letter on Friday.

"We therefore ask that you immediately provide this report to Congress and offer a detailed explanation of why DHS failed to meet the relevant statutory deadline," Markey and Lee wrote in their letter to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

As part of the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2018, DHS was required to provide the report by July 2, a press release from Markey's office said.

"The report is intended to address the privacy and security concerns stemming from the agency's collection of facial recognition data, concerns that Senators Markey and Lee have previously raised to DHS," the release said.

The letter comes after a breach of traveler and vehicle images at US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which has acknowledged that up to 100,000 individuals were affected by the recent theft of images of license plates and travelers' faces from a CBP subcontractor, the release noted.