US Homeland Security Dept. Announces New Cybersecurity Rules for Pipelines - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday unveiled a second round of new regulations for pipelines and liquefied natural gas facilities in the wake of the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline.

"Today, in response to the ongoing cybersecurity threat to pipeline systems, DHS's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced the issuance of a second Security Directive that requires owners and operators of TSA-designated critical pipelines that transport hazardous liquids and natural gas to implement a number of urgently needed protections against cyber intrusions," DHS said in a statement.