US Homeland Security Dept. Enacts Plan to Tackle Climate Change - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The US Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday that it has released a plan to tackle the climate change, including actions to bring about vehicle fleet electrification and workforce education.

"Today, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a new Climate Action Plan outlining the steps the Department is taking to tackle the climate crisis, including bolstering the Department's ability to adapt to climate change, building national resilience, undertaking mitigation measures, and addressing key vulnerabilities," the DHS said in a release.

As part of the new plan, the DHS said climate-resilient facilities and infrastructure will be created and actions undertaken to electrify at least 50% of its vehicle fleet by 2030, the release said.

The new plan envisages provision of funding for various programs, including wildfire resilience programs, flood control programs and small-town coastal hazard mitigation plans, the release added.

The DHS will also assess climate change impacts in order to secure the necessary supplies of food, medicine and energy as well as take steps to increase climate literacy among its workforce.