US Homeland Security Dept. Requests Over $3Bln to Deal With Migrant Surge - Reports

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has requested from the government more than $3 billion to deal with an expected surge in illegal immigrants crossing the US southern border when the so-called Title 42 immigration rule, which arguably prevents the surge, is lifted later this month, NBC News reported on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has requested from the government more than $3 billion to deal with an expected surge in illegal immigrants crossing the US southern border when the so-called Title 42 immigration rule, which arguably prevents the surge, is lifted later this month, NBC news reported on Friday.

The request to the White House's Office of Management and Budget might not be approved by Republicans in Congress, who have said they want the Biden administration to first secure the US border before it can obtain additional funding.

The Title 42 policy enacted during the Trump administration in 2020 states that the Federal authorities can prevent immigrants from illegally entering the United States and seeking asylum if they determine that doing so would prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

However, a federal judge has ruled that Title 42 rule must be lifted on December 21.

DHS officials pointed out that the number of attempted illegal border crossings by immigrants is 8,000 per day and they estimate it may increase by as many as 2,500 per day after the Title 42 rule is lifted, the report said.

The additional money DHS seeks is intended to process, transport and shelter the anticipated increase in the number of immigrants, the report added.