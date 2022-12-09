UrduPoint.com

US Homeland Security Dept. Requests Over $3Bln To Deal With Migrant Surge - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 10:53 PM

US Homeland Security Dept. Requests Over $3Bln to Deal With Migrant Surge - Reports

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has requested from the government more than $3 billion to deal with an expected surge in illegal immigrants crossing the US southern border when the so-called Title 42 immigration rule, which arguably prevents the surge, is lifted later this month, NBC News reported on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has requested from the government more than $3 billion to deal with an expected surge in illegal immigrants crossing the US southern border when the so-called Title 42 immigration rule, which arguably prevents the surge, is lifted later this month, NBC news reported on Friday.

The request to the White House's Office of Management and Budget might not be approved by Republicans in Congress, who have said they want the Biden administration to first secure the US border before it can obtain additional funding.

The Title 42 policy enacted during the Trump administration in 2020 states that the Federal authorities can prevent immigrants from illegally entering the United States and seeking asylum if they determine that doing so would prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

However, a federal judge has ruled that Title 42 rule must be lifted on December 21.

DHS officials pointed out that the number of attempted illegal border crossings by immigrants is 8,000 per day and they estimate it may increase by as many as 2,500 per day after the Title 42 rule is lifted, the report said.

The additional money DHS seeks is intended to process, transport and shelter the anticipated increase in the number of immigrants, the report added.

Related Topics

Budget White House Trump United States Money May December Border Congress 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

LHC seeks replies from govt on plea against Riaz's ..

LHC seeks replies from govt on plea against Riaz's appointment as opposition lea ..

2 minutes ago
 US Treasury Targets Over 40 People, Entities From ..

US Treasury Targets Over 40 People, Entities From 9 Countries With Human Rights ..

2 minutes ago
 US sanctions China-based fishing firms over rights ..

US sanctions China-based fishing firms over rights abuses

2 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

2 minutes ago
 RCB opens flower exhibition

RCB opens flower exhibition

17 minutes ago
 Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance min ..

Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.