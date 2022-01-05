US Homeland Security Dept. Says No Indication of Threats Related to January 6 Anniversary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) There is no information indicating any specific or credible threats linked to the upcoming anniversary of the January 6 breach of the US Capitol, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

"The Department of Homeland Security does not have information indicating any specific or credible threats related to the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol on January 6th. Since the violent events one year ago, DHS has enhanced its ability to detect, analyze, and respond to threats," the statement said.

The Homeland Security Department remains vigilant in their national security mission and will continue to review the threat environment and share information with the public and their partners, the statement also said.

On January 6, at least five people died in connection with the breach of the US Capitol by supporters of former US President Donald Trump in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

More than 700 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, including over 220 facing charges of impeding law enforcement, according to the US Justice Department.