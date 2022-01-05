UrduPoint.com

US Homeland Security Dept. Says No Indication Of Threats Related To January 6 Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 12:40 AM

US Homeland Security Dept. Says No Indication of Threats Related to January 6 Anniversary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) There is no information indicating any specific or credible threats linked to the upcoming anniversary of the January 6 breach of the US Capitol, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

"The Department of Homeland Security does not have information indicating any specific or credible threats related to the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol on January 6th. Since the violent events one year ago, DHS has enhanced its ability to detect, analyze, and respond to threats," the statement said.

The Homeland Security Department remains vigilant in their national security mission and will continue to review the threat environment and share information with the public and their partners, the statement also said.

On January 6, at least five people died in connection with the breach of the US Capitol by supporters of former US President Donald Trump in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

More than 700 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, including over 220 facing charges of impeding law enforcement, according to the US Justice Department.

Related Topics

Election Attack Trump Died January Congress All From Share

Recent Stories

US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer- ..

US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer-Vaccinated People to 5 Months

19 minutes ago
 Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismis ..

Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismiss Case Due to Epstein Settleme ..

19 minutes ago
 Army troops provide prompt relief to flood affecte ..

Army troops provide prompt relief to flood affected areas of Gwadar

19 minutes ago
 UN Hopes NATO-Russia Talks Will Lead to De-Escalat ..

UN Hopes NATO-Russia Talks Will Lead to De-Escalation of Tensions in Europe - Sp ..

19 minutes ago
 89 ASIs promoted as sub-inspectors

89 ASIs promoted as sub-inspectors

19 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for early completion of development ..

Prime Minister for early completion of development projects in Balochistan

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.