US Homeland Security Needs 'Radical Transformation' to End Migrant Abuse - Rights Group

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The US Department of Homeland Security is in need of a major overhaul to ensure the agency enhances its culture of transparency, oversight and accountability, Hope Border Institute Deputy Director Marisa Limon Garza told Sputnik.

"The HOPE Border Institute denounces this administration's enforcement-first response to the poor, mostly indigenous migrants seeking asylum at our ports of entry," Garza said on Monday. "The Department of Homeland Security needs radical transformation to foster a culture of transparency, oversight and accountability."

Garza added that holding migrant families, especially infants and toddlers, in processing centers designed for single adult men is a violation of basic human rights.

US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has been facing backlash after reports emerged about migrants, including children, being kept in poor conditions with inadequate food, water and sanitary supplies while in the agency's custody.

CBP agents encountered more than 144,000 undocumented immigrants on the United States' border with Mexico in May - the highest monthly total in 13 years.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall to help stop illegal immigration.