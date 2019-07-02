UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Homeland Security Needs 'Radical Transformation' To End Migrant Abuse - Rights Group

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:30 AM

US Homeland Security Needs 'Radical Transformation' to End Migrant Abuse - Rights Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The US Department of Homeland Security is in need of a major overhaul to ensure the agency enhances its culture of transparency, oversight and accountability, Hope Border Institute Deputy Director Marisa Limon Garza told Sputnik.

"The HOPE Border Institute denounces this administration's enforcement-first response to the poor, mostly indigenous migrants seeking asylum at our ports of entry," Garza said on Monday. "The Department of Homeland Security needs radical transformation to foster a culture of transparency, oversight and accountability."

Garza added that holding migrant families, especially infants and toddlers, in processing centers designed for single adult men is a violation of basic human rights.

US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) has been facing backlash after reports emerged about migrants, including children, being kept in poor conditions with inadequate food, water and sanitary supplies while in the agency's custody.

CBP agents encountered more than 144,000 undocumented immigrants on the United States' border with Mexico in May - the highest monthly total in 13 years.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall to help stop illegal immigration.

Related Topics

Poor Water Trump United States Mexico February May Border From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi hosts ISALEX19

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting sets stage for UN Climat ..

5 hours ago

UN Deputy Secretary-General praises Sheikha Fatima ..

5 hours ago

UAE is leading the world in embedding climate acti ..

5 hours ago

Govt fully committed to facilitate investors, busi ..

4 hours ago

Maria Wasti for art academies

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.