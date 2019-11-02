US Homeland Security Official Wolf Named Next Acting DHS Chief - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under secretary, Chad Wolf, has been named the next acting DHS chief, the White House principal deputy press secretary, Hogan Gidley, said.

Media reported on Thursday that US President Donald Trump had picked Wolf to replace Acting National Defense Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

"As the president has said, Kevin McAleenan has done a tremendous job. He'll be leaving after Veterans' Day [November 11] and after he departs, Chad Wolf will serve as acting secretary in the interim," Gidley told reporters late on Friday, as quoted by Fox news.

Meanwhile, NBC reported, citing sources, that Trump had not yet determined who would fill in the position permanently, choosing between Mark Morgan, the acting commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection agency, and Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Trump announced that McAleenan was leaving his job on October 12.

The DHS and its agencies have recently seen personnel changes amid Trump's tough migration policies that have drawn criticism from inside and outside the United States.