UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Homeland Security Official Wolf Named Next Acting DHS Chief - White House

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 09:20 AM

US Homeland Security Official Wolf Named Next Acting DHS Chief - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under secretary, Chad Wolf, has been named the next acting DHS chief, the White House principal deputy press secretary, Hogan Gidley, said.

Media reported on Thursday that US President Donald Trump had picked Wolf to replace Acting National Defense Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

"As the president has said, Kevin McAleenan has done a tremendous job. He'll be leaving after Veterans' Day [November 11] and after he departs, Chad Wolf will serve as acting secretary in the interim," Gidley told reporters late on Friday, as quoted by Fox news.

Meanwhile, NBC reported, citing sources, that Trump had not yet determined who would fill in the position permanently, choosing between Mark Morgan, the acting commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection agency, and Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Trump announced that McAleenan was leaving his job on October 12.

The DHS and its agencies have recently seen personnel changes amid Trump's tough migration policies that have drawn criticism from inside and outside the United States.

Related Topics

White House Trump Job Chad United States October Border Citizenship From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 seconds ago

Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortr ..

8 hours ago

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

9 hours ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

9 hours ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

9 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.