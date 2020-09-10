US Homeland Security Setting Up China Attacks Coordinating Group - Secretary Wolf

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has set up a coordinating group to integrate responses to Chinese efforts to steal US intellectual property, undermine the integrity of US elections and conduct other hostile activities, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on Wednesday.

"In response to the massive undertaking ahead, I ordered the establishment of the Department's own China Working Group in order to uniformly prioritize and coordinate the Department's response to these evolving threats," Wolf said in the department's annual "State of the Heartland" address.

Wolf focused primarily on China, hardly mentioning Russia, Iran or other nations the US government has previously criticized.

"Surveying emerging threats of the last year, one menacing actor continues to evolve - China. Their relentless barrage of attacks aimed at undermining American workers, American economic dominance, and the American way of life cannot be allowed to stand -and under this Administration, they won't," he said.

The DHS was targeting illicit Chinese manufacturers who had exploited the COVID-19 pandemic by producing fraudulent or prohibited PPE and medical supplies that especially endanger our front-line workers and the department was also preventing goods produced by slave labor and Chinese -made fentanyl from entering US markets, Wolf said.