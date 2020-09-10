UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Homeland Security Setting Up China Attacks Coordinating Group - Secretary Wolf

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Homeland Security Setting Up China Attacks Coordinating Group - Secretary Wolf

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has set up a coordinating group to integrate responses to Chinese efforts to steal US intellectual property, undermine the integrity of US elections and conduct other hostile activities, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said on Wednesday.

"In response to the massive undertaking ahead, I ordered the establishment of the Department's own China Working Group in order to uniformly prioritize and coordinate the Department's response to these evolving threats," Wolf said in the department's annual "State of the Heartland" address.

Wolf focused primarily on China, hardly mentioning Russia, Iran or other nations the US government has previously criticized.

"Surveying emerging threats of the last year, one menacing actor continues to evolve - China. Their relentless barrage of attacks aimed at undermining American workers, American economic dominance, and the American way of life cannot be allowed to stand -and under this Administration, they won't," he said.

The DHS was targeting illicit Chinese manufacturers who had exploited the COVID-19 pandemic by producing fraudulent or prohibited PPE and medical supplies that especially endanger our front-line workers and the department was also preventing goods produced by slave labor and Chinese -made fentanyl from entering US markets, Wolf said.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Chad Market From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

40 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

55 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

55 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

2 hours ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.