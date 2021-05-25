UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Homeland Security To Regulate Pipeline Cybersecurity Following Colonial Hack - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:26 PM

US Homeland Security to Regulate Pipeline Cybersecurity Following Colonial Hack - Reports

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will begin efforts to regulate the cybersecurity of the nation's pipelines following the ransomware hack of Colonial Pipeline earlier this month, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will begin efforts to regulate the cybersecurity of the nation's pipelines following the ransomware hack of Colonial Pipeline earlier this month, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The effort will purportedly be led by the Transportation Security Agency (TSA), whose new directive will require pipeline operators to report cyber incidents to both the TSA and to CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency). It will also require companies to assess their systems' security compared to existing guidelines and to maintain a cyber official with a 24/7 direct line to TSA and CISA in the event of an attack.

"This is a first step, and the department views it as a first step, and it will be followed by a much more robust directive that puts in place meaningful requirements that are meant to be durable and flexible as technology changes," said a senior DHS official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Whereas the Department of Transportation (DOT) is still in charge of ensuring the day-to-day operational success of the US' pipelines, the TSA became responsible for their safety from malign actors in 2002 as part of the nation's post-9/11 security reforms.

The decision to regulate the cybersecurity of the US's pipelines comes after the ransomware cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, one of the nation's largest providers of fuel that provides around 45 percent of the gasoline to the country's East coast. Colonial reportedly paid a ransom of about $5 million to Russia-based hackers, against the advice of the US government, and regained access to their systems.

Related Topics

Attack Technology Washington Post Event From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

58 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

1 hour ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

2 hours ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.