US, Honduran Governments Sign Two Agreements to Stem Irregular Migration - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The United States and Honduras signed two agreements to boost efforts to counter irregular migration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.

"Today, on behalf of the Trump Administration, [US] Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan signed two arrangements with the Government of Honduras to expand bilateral initiatives to confront irregular migration through Central America," DHS said on Friday.

The first agreement, the statement noted, calls for the United States and Honduras to collaborate on criminal probes targeting gang and human smuggling networks.

The second arrangement expands data sharing programs to support law enforcement and public safety, the release added.

According to DHS, more than 70 percent of migrants apprehended at the southwest border of the United States in the current fiscal year came from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. Each of these nations has now struck agreements with the Trump Administration to confront irregular migration.