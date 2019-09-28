UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Honduran Governments Sign Two Agreements To Stem Irregular Migration - DHS

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:10 AM

US, Honduran Governments Sign Two Agreements to Stem Irregular Migration - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The United States and Honduras signed two agreements to boost efforts to counter irregular migration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.

"Today, on behalf of the Trump Administration, [US] Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan signed two arrangements with the Government of Honduras to expand bilateral initiatives to confront irregular migration through Central America," DHS said on Friday.

The first agreement, the statement noted, calls for the United States and Honduras to collaborate on criminal probes targeting gang and human smuggling networks.

The second arrangement expands data sharing programs to support law enforcement and public safety, the release added.

According to DHS, more than 70 percent of migrants apprehended at the southwest border of the United States in the current fiscal year came from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. Each of these nations has now struck agreements with the Trump Administration to confront irregular migration.

Related Topics

Trump Guatemala El Salvador United States Honduras Border Criminals From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

5 hours ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

6 hours ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

5 hours ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

5 hours ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

5 hours ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.