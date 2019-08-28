UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Honduras Agree To Boost Cooperation In Controlling Migration - Joint Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:20 AM

US, Honduras Agree to Boost Cooperation in Controlling Migration - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The United States and Honduras have agreed to boost cooperation on security and control ling immigration, Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Kevin McAleenan and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"[T]he Acting Secretary of the DHS... met with the President of Honduras... regarding a shared commitment to improving security and addressing irregular migration in the western hemisphere," the statement said. "Both countries committed to working together on improving security and addressing irregular migration.

"

The two sides agreed to step up shared law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute those involved in organizing mass violations of immigration law and human trafficking offenses.

"Both countries also pledged to expand access to protection for vulnerable populations, especially children," the statement said.

The United States and Honduras also pledged to work together to address expanding legal immigration from Honduras to combat human smuggling and trafficking in the region and support the country in its efforts to combat gang violence, the statement added.

Related Topics

Orlando United States Honduras From

Recent Stories

DIFC&#039;s new Employment Law comes into effect A ..

2 hours ago

Emirati women making significant contributions to ..

3 hours ago

ADIHEX 2019 draws impressive turnout on opening da ..

3 hours ago

Putin Against 'Contact for Sake of Contact' at Nex ..

3 hours ago

Aslam Iqbal reviews matters regarding clubbing all ..

3 hours ago

Emirati women play significant role in promoting t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.