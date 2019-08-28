US, Honduras Agree to Boost Cooperation in Controlling Migration - Joint Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The United States and Honduras have agreed to boost cooperation on security and control ling immigration, Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Kevin McAleenan and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"[T]he Acting Secretary of the DHS... met with the President of Honduras... regarding a shared commitment to improving security and addressing irregular migration in the western hemisphere," the statement said. "Both countries committed to working together on improving security and addressing irregular migration.

The two sides agreed to step up shared law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute those involved in organizing mass violations of immigration law and human trafficking offenses.

"Both countries also pledged to expand access to protection for vulnerable populations, especially children," the statement said.

The United States and Honduras also pledged to work together to address expanding legal immigration from Honduras to combat human smuggling and trafficking in the region and support the country in its efforts to combat gang violence, the statement added.