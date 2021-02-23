UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Honors Ukrainian Ex-Prosecutor General With Anticorruption Champions Award - State Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 11:28 PM

US Honors Ukrainian Ex-Prosecutor General With Anticorruption Champions Award - State Dept

The United States honored Ukraine's former Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka among a dozen others by granting them awards for combating corruption, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The United States honored Ukraine's former Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka among a dozen others by granting them awards for combating corruption, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced on Tuesday.

"As President (Joe) Biden has emphasized, our commitment to truth, transparency, and accountability is a mission that we must live at home and exemplify abroad," Blinken said in a statement. "I commend the dedication of these 12 brave individuals to these same ideals."�

Along with Ryaboshapka, the honorees include Albania's Chief Justice Ardian Dvorani, Ecuadorean Attorney General Diana Salazar, Micronesia's State Public Auditor Sophia Pretrick and Guatemalan Prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval Alfaro and Director General for Electronic Payments at the Central Bank of Iraq Dhuha A. Mohammed.

Also among those honored were activists Ibrahima Kalil Gueye of Guinea and Anjali Bhardwaj of India, investigative journalist Bolot Temirov of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chairman of Libya's National Oil Corporation Mustafa Abdullah Sanalla, Mayor Victor Sotto of The Philippines and Commissioner of Sierra Leone's Anti-Corruption Commission Francis Ben Kaifala, Blinken said.

"The Biden Administration recognizes that we will only be successful in combating these issues by working in concert with committed partners, including courageous individuals who champion anticorruption efforts and countries working to fulfill their commitments to international anticorruption standards," he said. "For that reason, I am announcing a new International Anticorruption Champions Award, recognizing individuals who have worked tirelessly, often in the face of adversity, to defend transparency, combat corruption, and ensure accountability in their own countries."

Blinken noted that the United States was the first country to criminalize foreign bribery and has worked with partners in other countries worldwide to recover and return more than $1 billion in stolen public assets in the past two years.

In March, the Ukrainian parliament passed a vote of no-confidence in Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka, triggering his resignation.

Related Topics

India Chief Justice Corruption Ukraine Parliament Vote Iraq Oil Bank Same Albania United States Sierra Leone Philippines Guinea Libya Micronesia March Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Serbian, Cypriot defenc ..

46 minutes ago

IAEA-Iran Deal Creates More Favorable Atmosphere f ..

40 minutes ago

Supporters of Convicted Terrorist Protest Outside ..

40 minutes ago

US Congress Job-Approval Rating at Hits 12-Year Hi ..

52 minutes ago

Argentina president says no law broken in vaccine ..

52 minutes ago

Mohamed Bazoum wins Niger's presidential runoff

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.