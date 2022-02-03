US 'Hopeful' Putin Would Not Invade NATO Ally, But Taking Steps to Reassure Region - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Biden administration is hopeful that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not invade a NATO country but is also taking steps to reassure allies in Europe of the US commitment to them, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We're certainly hopeful he would not, but the president wants to take steps to reassure our countries in the region that are part of the NATO alliance," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked if Biden is worried about Putin invading a NATO ally.

The United States on Wednesday announced the movement of thousands of US troops to countries on NATO's eastern flank as part of a force posture adjustment in response to the buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine.