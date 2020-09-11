US Hopes Afghan Talks Will Produce Roadmap to End War - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban opposition movement will discuss and hopefully agree on a roadmap to end the war in the country, US Department of State Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad told reporters on Friday.

"For the first time in 40 years Afghans will sit together ...

to discuss and hopefully come to an agreement on a political roadmap to end the protracted war that Afghanistan has had," Khalilzad said during a phone briefing.

Negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government are set to kick off in Qatar on September 12. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived to the Qatari capital of Doha to participate in the event.

Khalilzad described upcoming talks as "Afghan-owned and Afghan-led," but said that the United States will be monitoring the process and is prepared to help if asked to.