UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hopes Afghan Talks Will Produce Roadmap To End War - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:51 PM

US Hopes Afghan Talks Will Produce Roadmap to End War - State Department

The delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban opposition movement will discuss and hopefully agree on a roadmap to end the war in the country, US Department of State Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban opposition movement will discuss and hopefully agree on a roadmap to end the war in the country, US Department of State Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad told reporters on Friday.

"For the first time in 40 years Afghans will sit together ...

to discuss and hopefully come to an agreement on a political roadmap to end the protracted war that Afghanistan has had," Khalilzad said during a phone briefing.

Negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government are set to kick off in Qatar on September 12. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived to the Qatari capital of Doha to participate in the event.

Khalilzad described upcoming talks as "Afghan-owned and Afghan-led," but said that the United States will be monitoring the process and is prepared to help if asked to.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Qatar Doha United States September Event Government Agreement Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Adherence to Quaid's principles can uplift Pakista ..

4 minutes ago

Two-day Broghil Festival starts in upper Chitral

4 minutes ago

Leg fat may reduce high blood pressure risk: Study ..

4 minutes ago

Koeman begins Messi reconciliation at Barca

4 minutes ago

FBISE to conduct SSC-II Special Exams 2020 from Se ..

7 minutes ago

Simon Yates climbs into Tirreno-Adriatico blue jer ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.