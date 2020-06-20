US Hopes Atomic Energy Agency Resolution Sends Iran Message on Nuclear Obligations - Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The United States hopes that Iran will uphold its obligations regarding the country's nuclear program, US Representative to the Vienna Office of the United Nations and to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Jackie Wolcott said during the press briefing on Friday.

IAEA's board of Governors adopted earlier on Friday a resolution introduced by France, Germany and the United Kingdom that calls on Tehran to enable IAEA inspectors' access to two of its nuclear facilities.

"This resolution made clear the Board [of Governors'] expectation about next steps, calling on Iran to fully cooperate with the agency," Wolcott said.

Wolcott pointed out that Iran should satisfy IAEA's requests without any delays, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified by the agency.

"We hope Iran will take this clear warning from this resolution: it must immediately uphold obligations," Wolcott said.

The US envoy called this resolution "a very big step" and promised to watch very closely what Iran will do in the coming days and weeks.

Earlier on Friday, Russia's Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that a new IAEA resolution on access to Iran's nuclear facilities can be counterproductive.

Iran's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi expressed regrets that resolution's authors - France, Germany and the United Kingdom - produced no concrete action to fulfill their obligations under the 2015 nuclear agreement,, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).