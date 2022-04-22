UrduPoint.com

US Hopes Austin's Recent Talks With Chinese Counterpart Would Lead To Dialogue - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 02:40 AM

US Hopes Austin's Recent Talks With Chinese Counterpart Would Lead to Dialogue - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The United States expects that the recent talks between US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will lead to future conversations, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"This was an initial call.

We felt it was a productive one and our expectation is that it will lead to future conversations appropriate to whatever the issue is," Kirby said during a press briefing on Thursday.

The call between the two officials took place on Wednesday and they discussed bilateral defense relations, regional security issues and the conflict in Ukraine.

The Chinese defense ministry reported that General Wei told Austin that the US government should stop underestimating China's resolve and ability to protect its national interests, adding that if the Taiwan issue is resolved in an unacceptable way, it will have a devastating effect on China-US relations.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Lead Austin United States Government

Recent Stories

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on ..

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on May 16 - White House

2 hours ago
 Six dead in Russian military research institute fi ..

Six dead in Russian military research institute fire

2 hours ago
 Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: ..

Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'G ..

US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'Great Honor' to Be Sanctioned b ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captu ..

Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captured Mariupol - Kadyrov

2 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baram ..

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.