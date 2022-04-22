WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The United States expects that the recent talks between US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe will lead to future conversations, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"This was an initial call.

We felt it was a productive one and our expectation is that it will lead to future conversations appropriate to whatever the issue is," Kirby said during a press briefing on Thursday.

The call between the two officials took place on Wednesday and they discussed bilateral defense relations, regional security issues and the conflict in Ukraine.

The Chinese defense ministry reported that General Wei told Austin that the US government should stop underestimating China's resolve and ability to protect its national interests, adding that if the Taiwan issue is resolved in an unacceptable way, it will have a devastating effect on China-US relations.