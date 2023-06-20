UrduPoint.com

US Hopes Black Sea Grain Initiative Will Be Extended - White House

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 10:04 PM

US Hopes Black Sea Grain Initiative Will Be Extended - White House

The United States hopes the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, will be extended despite Russia's signals to the contrary if certain terms are not implemented, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The United States hopes the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, will be extended despite Russia's signals to the contrary if certain terms are not implemented, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We've seen the comments that are deeply unfortunate, that Russia would signal that there may not be an extension," Kirby said during a press briefing, in response to a question from Sputnik. "We certainly hope that it will get extended."

The agreement, negotiated by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 to facilitate the export of agricultural products from ports in the Black Sea amid the conflict in Ukraine, was last extended in mid-May through July 17.

Kirby said the United States will continue to support the United Nations and Turkey as appropriate to secure an extension of the agreement.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey White House United States May July From Agreement

Recent Stories

UN urges Sudan neighbours to keep borders open as ..

UN urges Sudan neighbours to keep borders open as exodus tops 500,000

15 seconds ago
 Open katchery held in Tehsil Rustam

Open katchery held in Tehsil Rustam

17 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed praises ERC&#039;s efforts during ..

Hamdan bin Zayed praises ERC&#039;s efforts during Year of Sustainability

6 minutes ago
 EU Believes Moldovan Constitutional Court Has Righ ..

EU Believes Moldovan Constitutional Court Has Right to Ban Opposition Sor Party

6 minutes ago
 Mayorkas, DHS Scrap Trump Policy, Allow 337,000 Il ..

Mayorkas, DHS Scrap Trump Policy, Allow 337,000 Illegals to Stay in US - Stateme ..

6 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 17 accused in pol ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 17 accused in police custody

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.