US Hopes Black Sea Grain Initiative Will Be Extended - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The United States hopes the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, will be extended despite Russia's signals to the contrary if certain terms are not implemented, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We've seen the comments that are deeply unfortunate, that Russia would signal that there may not be an extension," Kirby said during a press briefing, in response to a question from Sputnik. "We certainly hope that it will get extended."

The agreement, negotiated by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 to facilitate the export of agricultural products from ports in the Black Sea amid the conflict in Ukraine, was last extended in mid-May through July 17.

Kirby said the United States will continue to support the United Nations and Turkey as appropriate to secure an extension of the agreement.