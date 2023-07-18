US Hopes China, Russia Convince North Korea to Come to Negotiations Table - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The United States hopes that China and Russia will persuade North Korea to come to the negotiation table following a recent missile test, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

"We would hope that China and Russia would urge the DPRK (North Korea) to come to the table," Miller said.

On July 12, North Korea tested a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile, prompting concern by the US and its allies in the region.

All members of the UN Security Council except China and Russia voted to condemn North Korea's violations of the council's resolutions, Miller said.

The US hopes the UN Security Council will come together to address North Korea's actions, Miller added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the issue with officials while visiting China and the State Department continues to raise the issue, Miller also said.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, said on Monday that Pyongyang has no interest in dialogue with the US. US military activity in the region is only alienating North Korea from negotiations, Kim said.