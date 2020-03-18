US Hopes China to Reconsider Decision to Expel US Journalists- Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The United States is hopeful that China will reconsider its decision to expel American journalists, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said in response to Washington reduction of the personnel of Chinese media outlets in the United States, Beijing demanded US journalists form key outlets hand in their press credentials and posed restrictions on others.

"This is unfortunate. We just saw it. I hope they'll reconsider," Pompeo said.

Last month, the US designated as foreign missions Xinhua news Agency; China Global Television Network, which falls under China Central Television, CCTV; China Radio International; China Daily Distribution Corporation; and Hai Tian Development USA.

The move required the Chinese media outlets to notify the State Department of their current personnel and real property holdings in the United States.