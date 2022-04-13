US Hopes China Uses Relationship With Russia to Help End Ukraine Conflict - Yellen

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The United States is hopeful that China will make something positive from its relationship with Russia and help end the conflict in Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

"China has recently affirmed a special relationship with Russia. I fervently hope that China will make something positive of this relationship and help to end this war," Yellen said.

In addition, Yellen said that it will be increasingly difficult going forward to separate economic issues from broader considerations of national interest, including national security.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help in defending them from intensifying attacks from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.