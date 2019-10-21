UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hopes China Will Ease Restrictions On Diplomats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 12:41 PM

US hopes China will ease restrictions on diplomats

The United States hopes Beijing will ease restrictions on meetings between US diplomats and local officials after Washington imposed reciprocal measures against China, the US ambassador said Monday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The United States hopes Beijing will ease restrictions on meetings between US diplomats and local officials after Washington imposed reciprocal measures against China, the US ambassador said Monday.

Washington angered Beijing last week after it announced that Chinese diplomats will now have to notify the State Department before meeting with American officials.

In China, US diplomats have to get permission from several levels of the Chinese government to meet local officials or academics, only to see such requests often denied.

"Even if we get permission sometimes it can get cancelled at the last minute. That's been a frustration over a long period of time," US ambassador Terry Branstad said at a press briefing with a group of foreign journalists.

"We hope that the outcome (of the reciprocal measures) will be to get better access for US diplomats here in China," he said.

The US counter-measure comes as diplomatic tensions between China and the United States have risen over a host of issues, including a protracted trade war.

