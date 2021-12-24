US Hopes Donbas Ceasefire Will Help De-Escalate Regional Tensions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The United States hopes the Trilateral Contact Group's recent decision to recommit to the Donbas ceasefire agreement will create a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions in the region, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"We hope the resultant peace will create the diplomatic space necessary to de-escalate regional tensions and provide a positive atmosphere for further discussion," Price said in a press release on Thursday.

Kiev announced earlier that an agreement was reached during the last meeting of the Contact Group on the resumption of the ceasefire in Donbas.