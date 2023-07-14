Open Menu

US Hopes DPRK Is Ready For Diplomacy Without Preconditions - UN Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 03:20 AM

US Hopes DPRK is Ready for Diplomacy Without Preconditions - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The United States hopes that the DPRK is prepared to engage in diplomacy without preconditions based on its in-person attendance at the UN Security Council meeting, the US Ambassador and Senior Advisor for Security Council Affairs Jeffrey DeLaurentis said on Thursday.

"We hope the DPRK's direct participation today demonstrates that it is ready to engage in meaningful diplomacy without preconditions. But if not, this council should unify as we did in 2017," Jeffrey DeLaurentis told Security Council members.

According to the UN, North Korea increased its missile launch activities in 2022-2023, firing more than 90 launches using ballistic missile technology. The United Nations is also concerned over the lack of unity within the UN Security Council.

KCNA also confirmed that Pyongyang test-fired the new-type Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, which reached a maximum altitude of 6,648.4 kilometers (4,131 miles) and flew a distance of 1,001.2 kilometers for 4,491 seconds.

Related Topics

Firing Technology United Nations Pyongyang United States North Korea 2017 Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in ..

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in surprising encounters

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

4 hours ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

4 hours ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

4 hours ago
 Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

4 hours ago
 Two-day national conference on population to start ..

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

4 hours ago
Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat sh ..

Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat shelters

4 hours ago
 Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment ..

Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment on delay of NHA project

4 hours ago
 PAC directs departments for providing complete rec ..

PAC directs departments for providing complete record to Auditor General's offic ..

4 hours ago
 Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Register ..

Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Registered With Ukrainian Parliament

4 hours ago
 Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensio ..

Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensions: Putin

4 hours ago
 History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup ..

History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers

4 hours ago

More Stories From World