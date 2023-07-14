US Hopes DPRK is Ready for Diplomacy Without Preconditions - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The United States hopes that the DPRK is prepared to engage in diplomacy without preconditions based on its in-person attendance at the UN Security Council meeting, the US Ambassador and Senior Advisor for Security Council Affairs Jeffrey DeLaurentis said on Thursday.

"We hope the DPRK's direct participation today demonstrates that it is ready to engage in meaningful diplomacy without preconditions. But if not, this council should unify as we did in 2017," Jeffrey DeLaurentis told Security Council members.

According to the UN, North Korea increased its missile launch activities in 2022-2023, firing more than 90 launches using ballistic missile technology. The United Nations is also concerned over the lack of unity within the UN Security Council.

KCNA also confirmed that Pyongyang test-fired the new-type Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, which reached a maximum altitude of 6,648.4 kilometers (4,131 miles) and flew a distance of 1,001.2 kilometers for 4,491 seconds.