US Hopes Economic Sanctions Against Russia Remain 'Hypothetical' - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The US hopes that a coordinated economic response against Russia should they escalate the situation with Ukraine remains a hypothetical, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday during a press briefing.

"We hope this remains a contingency.

We hope the massive and serious consequences that the Russian economy would face if Russia's aggression towards Ukraine moves forward remains a hypothetical, because we are sincere in our desire to pursue diplomacy and deescalation," Price said.

Russian negotiators will engage in diplomatic and security discussions with the US in Geneva on January 10 and with NATO in Brussels on January 12 amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine.