US Hopes Engagement With Russia On New Start Treaty Happens In Near Future - State Dept.

US Hopes Engagement With Russia on New Start Treaty Happens in Near Future - State Dept.

The United States is hopeful that Washington and Moscow will engage on the New START Treaty in the very near future, US Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford said in his prepared testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The United States is hopeful that Washington and Moscow will engage on the New START Treaty in the very near future, US Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford said in his prepared testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

"We've already had in this administration two engagements with the Russians at what's described as a strategic security dialogue... we are committed to doing another one. It's been a question of figuring out what the mutually acceptable time is to hold that engagement but I anticipate that it will hopefully happen in the very near future," Ford said when asked to comment on what Washington is doing to ensure that the dialogue is in place to negotiate a potential renewal or extension of the treaty.

More Stories From World

