US Hopes Engagements With China to Reduce Risk of Miscalculation - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The United States hopes that the upcoming series of engagements with China during Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Beijing later this week will help reduce the risk of miscalculation and avoid a potential conflict, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said on Wednesday.

"This is a really critical series of engagements that we will have in Beijing at a crucial time in the relationship that we hope will, at a minimum, reduce the risk of miscalculation so that we do not veer into potential conflict. I think it's incredibly serious," Kritenbrink said during a press briefing.