US Hopes For Constructive Series Of Security Talks With Russia Next Week - Senior Official
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 02:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The United States hopes to have a constructive series of security talks with Russia next week, a senior State Department official said.
"Our hope and intent is that it will also be a constructive week," the official said during a conference call on Friday regarding the upcoming bilateral talks with Russia, as well as NATO-Russia Council and OSCE meetings.