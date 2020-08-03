UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hopes For Deal With Russia, China On Limiting All Nuclear Weapons - O'Brien

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 04:20 AM

US Hopes For Deal With Russia, China on Limiting All Nuclear Weapons - O'Brien

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The United States hopes that a deal can be reached with Russia to limit all nuclear weapons and is ready to cooperate with Moscow on counterterrorism, US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said.

"In June, the United States commenced talks with Russia on the New START accord. The United States is cautiously optimistic that we can reach an agreement with Moscow and China on a framework for arms control that seeks to limit all nuclear weapons in a verifiable manner," O'Brien wrote in an article for The Washington Post.

He recalled the July 23 phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, when Trump reiterated his hope of avoiding a three-way arms race between China, Russia and the United States and said he was looking forward to progress on upcoming arms control negotiations in Vienna.

"Another area of potential cooperation with Russia is counterterrorism. Both Russia and the United States have had their homelands attacked by violent extremists. U.S. officials will likely engage with their Russian intelligence and law enforcement counterparts on such matters in the coming months," O'Brien added in his article for The Washington Post.

On June 22, Russia and the United States launched talks in Vienna in an effort to save the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the last agreement limiting the two countries' nuclear arsenals that is set to expire in February. China has repeatedly declined the invitation to join the talks, dashing US hopes of making them trilateral.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Washington Nuclear Trump Vienna Progress Vladimir Putin United States February June July Post All Agreement Race

Recent Stories

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

5 hours ago

UAE continuing to impress world by hosting major s ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister excha ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Al-Jubeir exchange Eid al-Adha ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, bin Alawi exchange Eid al-Adha ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affa ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.